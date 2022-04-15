Man charged in sexual assault of child

Apr. 14—A 36-year-old Odessa man was arrested April 8 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child after an obscene recording was accidentally overheard.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man contacted officers on April 7 and told them he'd overheard a 15-year-old girl and her friend listening to a recording of a man engaged in a sexual act. He questioned the girl and she told him the man, Javier Canas, had been sending her numerous inappropriate messages through social media asking her about her sex life.

After an officer listened to the recording, arrangements were made for the girl to undergo a forensic interview. According to the report, the girl said she'd not only received the inappropriate messages, but she'd been sexually assaulted twice since February and forced to perform another sex act.

Canas remains in the Ector County jail on a $35,000 surety bond.