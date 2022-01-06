Man charged with sexual assault of a child

Jan. 6—An Athens Police Department investigation led to the arrest of a suspected child abuser Wednesday night.

APD Detective Cpl. Jacob Sumrall, along with a team of his Detectives and Patrol Officers, served an arrest warrant on Martin Brandstrom, 47, at his home in Athens for second degree felony sexual assault of a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit submitted to 392nd District Judge Scott McKee, the arrest warrant was issued based on DNA evidence indicating a 99.9% positive result that Brandstrom fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl.

Judge McKee preset Brandstrom's bond at $1 million with conditions preventing him from having contact with any child under the age of 17.

"Cpl. Sumrall's actions in this investigation reflect the dedication of the Athens Police Department to the safety of our children," Police Chief John Densmore said.