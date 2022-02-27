Man charged with sexual assault in Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte

A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl on Thursday evening in the parking lot of a grocery store in southeast Charlotte, police said.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Novant Mint Hill hospital for a report of a sexual assault, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

There, a girl told police she was sexually assaulted outside the Harris Teeter on Wyalong Drive, police said. Police did not release the girl’s age but said she was a juvenile.

Officers later identified 39-year-old Lorenzo Esteban as a suspect, and he was charged with second-degree sex offense and attempted second-degree sex offense, police said.

Investigators are seeking tips in the case. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.