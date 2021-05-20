Man charged with sexual assault involving Windsor Locks girl, 14

May 20—A New York man who has a Connecticut robbery conviction is facing charges that he had a sexual encounter last year with a 14-year-old Windsor Locks girl, identified in his cellphone as "Baby Girl (Jailbait)."

Patrick Jaynes, 26, of Wassaic, is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond while facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. He was arrested last June, and his case is on a trial list in Hartford Superior Court.

Second-degree sexual assault carries nine months to 20 years in prison when the victim is younger than 16, and risk of injury also carries a 20-year maximum.

The girl's father first began to suspect that she might be having an intimate relationship with an adult man on March 16, 2020, when he saw her run out of a wooded property across from his home, according to an affidavit by Windsor Locks police Detective Daniel Bontempo. The detective went on to detail the following:

The father said his daughter told him she had been exercising in the woods. He saw what he believed to be hickeys on her neck, but when he asked about them, she said she had fallen.

Five days later, the father said, he walked into the girl's bedroom, where he found her on the phone. When he asked who she was talking to, she said it was Patrick Jaynes. He noticed that the girl's cellphone icon for Jaynes had a beard, raising suspicions about his age.

The father said the girl admitted that Jaynes was the person she had been with on March 16.

The girl's father called Jaynes back. He told police that Jaynes identified himself, said he was 25, admitted having had contact with the girl, and asked him not to call police because he didn't want to go back to jail. The man said Jaynes also admitted that he was on parole for a robbery and staying in a Waterbury halfway house.

Later, a man who identified himself as Jaynes' best friend called Windsor Locks police and reported that Jaynes had admitted he was having a relationship with a 14-year-old.

Police received information from the Waterbury halfway house that Jaynes had signed himself out on March 16, 2020, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. for a job interview at a Windsor Locks oil change business. The manager of the business said the interview had lasted only about 10 minutes.

The girl's father gave police her cellphone, on which he had found a passionate, erotic email from Jaynes. The email explicitly described how Jaynes had performed a sex act on the girl that Connecticut law defines as intercourse.

Through a search warrant, police also obtained access to the contents of Jaynes' phone. The detective said he confirmed that the "Baby Girl (Jailbait)" entry was for the girl's cellphone number.

In a subsequent forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl acknowledged that she had met Jaynes in the woods near her house and that he had performed the sex act on her that he described in his email.

The girl also said she had opened a Tinder account saying she was 18 and had told Jaynes that was her age at the beginning of their roughly 1 1/2 months of communication. But about a week before their single encounter, she said, she told him her real age via Snapchat.

Jaynes' public defender, Rashad Glass, couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.

