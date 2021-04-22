Man charged with sexual assault of mentally disabled woman

Apr. 22—Carbondale police charged a man with raping a 16-year-old girl who suffers from an IQ so low she can't consent to sex.

John J. Ragen Jr., 27, 221 Upper Powderly St., Carbondale, faces charges of rape of a mentally disabled person, sexual contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of someone with a mental disability unable to consent, corruption of minors and indecent assault of someone with a mental disability.

The girl's mother reported her missing after seeing her daughter getting into a silver SUV on New Year's Day afternoon. A city police officer tracked the girl down at Ragen's home, according to an arrest affidavit. The next day, Jan. 2, accompanied to the police station by her mother, the girl told police that she and Ragen had sexual intercourse and engaged in other sexual activity, according to the affidavit.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

After the interview, investigating officer Tim Mackrell drove the girl and her mother to the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Pennsylvania in Scranton where a doctor examined the girl and collected skin and fluid samples.

Police also obtained a warrant and searched Ragen's home, where they gathered bedding and took photos of the bedroom where the assault happened.

Ragen denied having sex with the girl. He told police the girl stayed over, watched TV and he and she fell asleep in his brother's bedroom. He claimed they slept there because his bed was broken, according to the affidavit.

The girl told police that Ragen and a friend of his smoked marijuana and watched TV. Later that night, Ragen took her to an upstairs bedroom. She told police about the sexual intercourse and Ragen fondling and kissing her.

Police obtained another search warrant to collect Ragen's DNA. Testing showed a match between his DNA and the DNA found on her body.

Ragen was unable to post $75,000 bail and was jailed in the Lackawanna County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 9:45 a.m.

