Man charged with sexual assault in St. Cloud

A man has been charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting woman earlier this month in Whitney Park in St. Cloud, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Cody Chance Wagoner, 24, was charged with one felony count of third-degree sexual assault, according to the complaint. Wagoner did not have a city of residence list on the criminal complaint against him, but court records said he is a Billings, Montana, resident.

Wagoner denied the claim when interviewed by law enforcement. He made his first court appearance Friday and has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Aug. 17.

