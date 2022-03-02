Man charged with sexual assaulting woman Sunday in Spicer, threatening her with firearm

Mar. 2—WILLMAR — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and firing a handgun to frighten her during the assault made his first appearance in District Court in Kandiyohi County on Wednesday.

Ashir Hassan Kimbrough, 31, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony second-degree assault — use of a dangerous weapon, and two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Earlier he was described as being from Champlin, but the court record on Wednesday listed Minneapolis.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Kandiyohi County Jail. Bail was set at $750,000 without conditions and $500,000 with conditions during his first appearance in court.

Kimbrough was arrested on Monday evening at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to information from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, an assault occurred sometime after Kimbrough checked into a hotel in Spicer. Sheriff's officers responded to a report of an assault against an employee at the location at 3:57 a.m. Sunday. The woman told Kandiyohi County Sheriff's officers that the defendant was the last check-in for the night, and that he had made her uncomfortable by comments he made.

He allegedly followed her around for a while and did not proceed to his room as she had requested. She went into a restroom, locked the door, but the defendant was waiting when she opened the door, according to the criminal complaint.

Kimbrough allegedly pushed her to the floor in the bathroom, and sexually assaulted her as well as struck her and fired a handgun to frighten her.

The woman had visible red-purple bruises and a limp following the assault, according to the complaint. She was transported by ambulance for medical care.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant of the defendant's room in the hotel but he was not present.