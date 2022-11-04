Man charged in sexual assaults of women in Tacoma area may have more victims, records say

A 28-year-old man accused of attacking and raping two women at knifepoint last month in Pierce County was charged Thursday. Investigators are looking into whether he was involved in incidents with other victims.

Ricardo Villegas Molina was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with three counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree kidnapping for attacks that occurred Oct. 7 and 30.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Molina’s behalf at arraignment Thursday afternoon. Commissioner Philip Thornton set bail at $1 million. Court records show he does not have a criminal history in Pierce County.

According to charging documents, both incidents involved Molina picking up women he didn’t know in the Tacoma area and driving them to remote fields where he allegedly pulled a large knife on the women, cut off their clothing and raped them. Court records state there are more incidents under investigation that occurred in a similar manner, and additional charges may be filed.

In one attack, the victim was able to kick her assailant and escape, flagging down Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies near 5200 Pioneer Way East. In another, court records state the victim was able to escape during the attack and ran to a house for help where a woman called police.

Molina was arrested Nov. 2 in Fife, and he requested an attorney, according to the declaration for determination of probable cause.

Detectives with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department developed a sketch of the suspect with the assistance of one victim. According to the probable cause document, deputies showed the sketch to the owner of a farm near the area of one attack, and the man said he recognized the suspect in the sketch as a migrant worker.

The farmer then showed deputies Molina’s vehicle, which was parked in a field. According to the probable cause document, the farmer said Molina was part of a seasonal work program and was due to return to Mexico on Nov. 5.

A photo montage was created, and the victim of the second attack identified Molina as her assailant, records state. DNA from one attack was obtained through the investigation, and it was submitted to a state crime lab for testing.