Man charged with sexual battery of runaway from Florida United Methodist Children's Home

A 53-year-old man has been charged in the sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl who ran away from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, according to a press release.

Brian T. Young was charged with sexual battery of a child, according to the release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Young was also charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, the release stated.

The 12-year-old girl ran away from the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, which is the same facility from where 14-year-old Nicole Jackson Maldonado and a 12-year-old boy fled from on June 1, according to the sheriff's office.

Maldonado and the boy ended up breaking into a house, arming themselves with guns they found inside and shooting at deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies held their fire initially but eventually shot the girl, who survived, according to a report and body camera video.

Maldonado was charged in adult court with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Her case remains open.

The News-Journal is not identifying the boy because he was charged in juvenile court.

Girl was found in Green Springs Park

The investigation into the latest incident began Aug. 24 after deputies found the missing 12-year-old girl at Green Springs Park.

The girl talked of taking her own life and was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act. While en route to Halifax Behavioral Services for evaluation, she disclosed that after she left a transient camp, she was sexually battered in the woods near Green Springs Park.

Deputies started working to find potential suspects and identified Young, who was living in the transient camp in the Green Springs area, according to the release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found that foreign DNA, likely from a male, was among the evidence collected in the investigation into sexual battery of the girl, according to the release. The DNA was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and matched that of Young, the release stated.

Deputies found Young again on Thursday in the area of Green Springs Park and arrested him without incident, the release stated. Deputies searched his backpack in which they said they found drugs and paraphernalia leading to additional charges, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man charged with sexual battery of children's home runaway