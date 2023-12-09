Man charged with sexual offenses against minor

Dec. 9—ARCHDALE — An Archdale man was arrested this week on charges related to sex with a minor and assault of a woman.

Carl Edward Marano, 49, was arrested Wednesday at the Archdale Police Department.

He was arrested on two outstanding true bills of indictment from Randolph County Superior Court, the Archdale Police Department reported Friday.

Marano, who works as a Guilford County firefighter, is on leave without pay pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a statement from the Guilford County manager's office.

The charges listed on the true bills are three counts of a sex act by a substitute parent, two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, sexual battery and assault on a female. The charges of a sex act by a substitute parent and second-degree forcible sex offense involve a minor, said Archdale Police Department Detective Lt. Justin Baxley.

The crimes took place this past June, Baxley told The High Point Enterprise.

Marano was held at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed on the second-degree forcible sex charges and a $500,000 secured bond on the charges of a sex act by a substitute parent, according to police.