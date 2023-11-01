Man charged with sexual solicitation of a child in Sussex, police looking for more victims

Delaware State Police are looking for possible additional victims of a former school custodian they say solicited explicit photos from minors in Sussex County.

The investigation began Oct. 19, when a male "student" told a police officer a family friend, 66-year-old Wayne Long, had asked him for explicit photos, according to court documents.

Long gave him and his friend rides to the beach and boardwalk over the summer, and eventually asked for explicit photos via Snapchat "as a form of payment," court documents said.

Long met with police on Oct. 30, where he confessed to requesting the photos and told police he "got caught up in the moment of acting like a kid," his warrant says. He also told police he had requested explicit photos from other juvenile males, which police were previously unaware of, according to court documents.

"That part of the investigation is in its infancy stage," an officer wrote in Long's warrant.

More: Sussex Central principal denies involvement in meme circulated of student's exposed breast

He was charged with two counts of felony sexual solicitation of a child and jailed at Sussex Correctional Institution on $80,000 cash bond.

Long is a former Indian River School District custodian and is known to attend sporting events at local schools, including Sussex Central High School in Georgetown, police said. Detectives believe Long may have targeted additional victims via Snapchat or other social media platforms in recent years.

Anyone who may be a victim or have information related to this case should contact Detective R. Mears at 302-752-3809 or by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

More: Victim killed in shooting in Laurel Sunday identified as 18-year-old Kylee Robinson

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police seek victims of man who requested explicit photos from children