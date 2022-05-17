Man charged with sexually abuse of a child

May 16—A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested Friday after he admitted to sexually abusing a little girl multiple times.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a counselor with Thride Works Counseling in Houston, called the sheriff's office on March 8 and reported that one of his clients, David Alizay Calderon, had confessed to touching a young girl inappropriately.

When investigators reached out to Calderon, he voluntarily came into the ECSO and confessed, the report stated.

The girl, now nearly 13, told a forensic examiner Calderon first touched her a few months before she turned 11 while he was staying the night with her brother, the report stated. The second time happened when she was 11. She told the interviewer he asked her to have sex with him and when she told him no, he stopped touching her.

The third and final time he touched her was in February.

Calderon was arrested on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and as of Monday remained jailed on a $50,000 surety bond.