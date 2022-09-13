Man charged with sexually abusing relative for seven years

Sep. 13—A Morgan County man admitted to having sexual contact with a female relative for seven years beginning when she was 9 years old and was charged last week with felony sexual abuse of a child, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Lee Miller, 47, with addresses listed in Somerville and Falkville, was arrested Thursday and released Monday from Morgan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court by Investigator William Riley, Deputy Kel Roberts on Sept. 2 responded to a sexual abuse call in Lacey's Spring, where the mother of the victim told the deputy she had just found out about the sexual abuse and that Miller "left home suicidal with a pistol."

A family member found him "at a park by the river in Decatur," where he apologized and asked her to leave him alone so he could "finish what he started to do," according to the affidavit.

Decatur police, with body cams on, then approached him and asked if he was OK. He responded that he had considered harming himself because he had been touching the relative and could be arrested, and that while God and the victim had forgiven him, "he cannot forgive himself," according to Riley's affidavit.

Miller was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"I have statements from the officers, and it was recorded on video and audio of officers' body cam," the investigator wrote.

Riley interviewed the victim, who said Miller began touching her inappropriately in 2014 and did so multiple times per day for three or four days a week until February 2021, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Miller in 2017 asked her to forgive him, and "I said yes because I was scared of him," according to the affidavit.

The court ordered that he be supervised by Morgan County Pretrial Supervision while out on bond and that he wear an ankle monitor. His probation is also conditioned upon him having no contact or communication with the victim.

Miller is charged with a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. His $50,000 bond was above the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure's recommended range of $5,000 to $30,000 for a Class B felony.

