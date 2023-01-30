Man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old in Shaw Park

Jan. 29—A man is being held without bond in the Cobb County jail after authorities say he tried to rape a 12-year-old girl in Shaw Park.

According to a warrant filed by Cobb police, the victim said a man approached her while she was walking through the woods in the north Marietta park around 5 p.m. She said he offered her a water bottle that appeared to be sealed.

The warrant says that "after drinking from the bottle she began to feel dizzy and tingle." Then the man pulled out a knife, threatened her, and sexually assaulted her, according to the warrant.

Cobb police arrested Douglas Darch on Jan. 22 and connected him to the alleged attack.

Darch, who is in his late 50s and homeless according to jail records, is charged with five felonies: aggravated assault with attempt to rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, child cruelty, and making terroristic threats.