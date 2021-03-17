Man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.

Mar. 17—MANKATO — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he knows in a Mankato parking ramp last year.

Abdiaziz Abdi Ahmed, 23, of Shakopee, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A girl told a mandated reporter and then authorities that Ahmed sexually assaulted her in October 2020, the charges say. Ahmed allegedly admitted he had sexual contact with the girl.

