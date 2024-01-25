Man charged after sexually assaulting 2 women at his apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is facing charges stemming from two separate sexual assaults.

Metro police said 31-year-old Tanner Patterson is charged with two counts each of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women at his Brentridge Drive apartment.

Patterson reportedly communicated with both women on social networking apps and arranged to meet them at his apartment, according to investigators.

Police said the first case happened on Sunday, Jan. 14 where Patterson allegedly hit the victim several times with a handgun after she tried to run away. He then reportedly sexually assaulted her and took cash from her purse before she was able to leave his apartment.

In the second case, which happened late Tuesday, Jan. 23, into early Wednesday, Jan. 24, the victim said she tried to run out of the apartment after Patterson showed a handgun. Investigators said Patterson then proceeded to hit her with the gun before sexually assaulting her and taking money from her purse, similar to the first incident.

Patterson later ordered the victim a rideshare. When it arrived, the victim told the driver to speed away and then pull over at a convenience store where police were called, according to authorities.

Police said Patterson was able to get into his victims’ phones and deleted information from one of the phones to try and hide his interaction with the victim. He also allegedly threatened to harm both victims if they called police.

He is currently on supervised federal release for bank robbery, according to detectives.

