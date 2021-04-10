Man charged with sexually assaulting 3 girls

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 10—WASECA — A 37-year-old man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting three girls he knows in Waseca County.

Roy Hartvick Dehoff, of Claremont, was charged with 12 counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and felony juvenile prostitution Thursday in Waseca County District Court.

Three girls, ages 15, 14 and 12, recently told a social worker and a Waseca County investigator they were being repeatedly sexually abused by Dehoff, according to a court complaint.

The 15-year-old reported the abuse started when she was 11 or 12 and the younger girls said the abuse started when they were around 9 years old.

Recommended Stories

  • Mother detained after three children fatally stabbed

    Liliana Carrillo, 30, was taken into custody about 200 miles from the city, police said.

  • Maryland Enacts Historic Police Reforms, Overriding Governor's Vetoes

    Despite GOP Gov. Larry Hogan's attempts to block the measures, Maryland has become the first U.S. state to repeal its Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

  • NHL extends regular season to May 16 after Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak

    The NHL has extended the regular season to May 16 to accommodate rescheduled games for the Vancouver Canucks after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

  • Maryland becomes first state to repeal police Bill of Rights, overriding Hogan veto

    The state’s now-repealed police Bill of Rights covers due process for officers accused of misconduct.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • British unionist and Irish nationalist gangs are clashing in Belfast, and nobody can agree on why

    Sectarian violence not seen in nearly a decade has broken out in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with gangs of young British unionists and Irish nationalists throwing rocks, fireworks, and petrol bombs at each other over a "peace fence" for a second night Thursday. Earlier Thursday, leaders of the five-party Northern Ireland unity government jointly called for calm, as did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and U.S. President Biden. Northern Ireland police used water cannons and riot gear to try and break up Thursday's riots, following a violent Wednesday night, when rival unionist and nationalist gangs briefly smashed open the peace wall dividing the Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods, and the unionists hijacked a bus and set it aflame. Since the unrest started March 29, 74 police officers have been injured, including 19 hurt in Thursday night's melee. It isn't clear how many rioters have been injured, as they "often avoid hospitals for fear of arrest," Politico reports. "Northern Ireland leaders unanimously condemned rising street violence," Politico's Shawn Pogatchnik reports from Belfast. "But even at critical moments of conflict, the two sides cannot agree on what people are rioting about." Irish nationalist say unionist politicians are inciting violence with their charged rhetoric around the post-Brexit Irish Sea border, or European Union custom checks on British goods coming into Northern Ireland. Unionists accuse the police of giving special treatment to the nationalists. The violence started when prosecutors decided last week against prosecuting 24 Sinn Féin leaders who broke COVID-19 protocols to attend an Irish Republican Army funeral in June. "Locally, much blame is heaped on Johnson for choosing a 'hard' Brexit that left Northern Ireland in the EU single market," Pogatchnik explains. "That move shocked unionists who had backed Brexit on the assumption that the entire U.K. would leave together. Reflecting its disengagement to date, the British government announced Thursday it would seek to defuse tensions by dispatching its Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, to ... Northern Ireland." There have long been concerns that Brexit would reignite decades of Catholic-Protestant bloodshed put to bed with the 1998 Good Friday agreement. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

    Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters Friday even as the military downplayed reports of state violence. Reports on online news outlets and social media said at least four people were killed in Bago, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon, in an attack by government troops and police that began before dawn and continued sporadically until after dark. The Bago Weekly Journal Online said a source at the city’s main hospital, whom it didn’t name, believed about 10 people had been killed.

  • COVID-19 cases top 75,000 for 2nd straight day

    Michigan said hospital admissions have increased more than 30% over the past week.

  • It's smackdown season in techland

    In this week's edition of Insider Tech we take a look at some of the big rivalries shaping the tech landscape.

  • Biden, Obama, and other world leaders extend condolences to the British royal family over Prince Philip's death

    "His legacy will live on not only trough his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," Biden said of Prince Philip.

  • Portugal ex-PM to stand trial for money laundering, forgery

    A Lisbon judge ruled Friday to put former Portuguese Prime Minister José Sócrates on trial for alleged money-laundering and forgery but said the statute of limitations had expired on more than a dozen corruption allegations. Judge Ivo Rosa said that 1.7 million euros ($2 million), much of it in cash, given to Sócrates by a childhood friend who was working for a Portuguese construction company amounted to an attempt to gain influence over the prime minister and win contracts. Sócrates argued that the money and other assets, such as works of art and the use of an upscale Paris apartment, were loans from his longtime friend.

  • Scoop: Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sources.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDespite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

    Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.

  • Blythewood baseball rallies for SC Diamond Invitational championship

    It is the fourth time the Bengals have won their won tournament.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.