ST. CLOUD — A man has been charged after he was accused of groping a child in St. Cloud, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

James Earl Brown, 34, has been charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. He had no permanent address listed.

According to the complaint, a police officer spoke to a man in May 2018 who said his daughter told him Brown had groped her at his residence a year prior in St. Cloud.

During a 2018 interview the child identified where Brown touched her on an anatomical diagram.

A police officer has tried to locate Brown but has not had success in doing so, the complaint said.

Brown had a court date scheduled Friday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man charged with sexually assaulting child