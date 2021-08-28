Man charged with sexually assaulting children in Waseca County

Aug. 28—WASECA — A former Waseca County man is accused of sexually assaulting two children he knows.

Michael Lee Bennett, 32, now of South St. Paul, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday in Waseca County District Court.

A 7-year-old boy reported Bennett touched his genital area three times. A 13-year-old girl told authorities Bennett also touched her inappropriately over her clothing multiple times.

The assaults allegedly occurred between the fall of 2020 and spring of this year and most reportedly occurred at Bennett's residence in rural Waseca County or nearby in a vehicle.