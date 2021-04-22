Man charged with sexually assaulting drunken, sleeping woman in Manchester

Apr. 22—A man is facing a second-degree sexual assault charge based on a woman's allegation that she awoke after a night of heavy drinking at a house in Manchester in August 2019 to find him performing sex acts on her, police said.

Otis T. Grady, 28, who most recently listed an address of 88 Union St. in Vernon, is charged under a provision of Connecticut's second-degree sexual assault law that deals with performing an act the law defines as intercourse on a person who is "physically helpless," which includes being unconscious.

Grady was arrested in January and is free on $100,000 bond, court records show.

SEX CHARGE

DEFENDANT: Otis T. Grady, 28, who has listed an address of 88 Union St. in Vernon

CHARGE: Second-degree sexual assault

STATUS: Free on $100,000 bond; due back in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday

In a police interview, Grady denied having any physical contact with the woman, other than a possible "side hug," according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Jeremy Curtis.

Grady also said he is a heavy sleeper but added, "I don't think I could do something like that and not remember it," according to the detective.

But DNA testing of two components of a stain on the woman's underwear showed that it was 10 billion times and 100 billion times more likely, respectively, that the stain included Grady's DNA than the DNA of an unknown male, the detective reported.

When Grady was a teenager, he was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child based on his admission that he had consensual sex with a 12-year-old girl when he was 16, Manchester police said at the time.

That case was briefly on the adult docket in Hartford Superior Court in 2010 but disappeared after less than two months, probably indicating that Grady got youthful offender status, which seals all subsequent proceedings from public view.

The detective quoted Grady as saying during their interview about the 2019 accusation that he had previously been accused of doing the same thing and it got "knocked off because it was falsified."

Story continues

The incident at issue in the current case occurred on Aug. 20, 2019, while a group of people were hanging out together at a house on Spruce Street in Manchester after a Sunday bus trip to the Poconos, authorities say.

The detective reported in his affidavit that the woman told police the following about the incident:

She said she and Grady began drinking together that Monday night, as she and another person talked about difficult things that had happened to them during their childhoods and Grady expressed sympathy for them.

As they sat together on a porch, the woman told police, she put her head on Grady's knee, explaining that it "wasn't anything serious" and that she did it because she was drunk and her head was heavy.

As she slept on a couch later that night, she said, she awoke to find someone performing sex acts on her. She said she moved a blanket, saw that it was Grady, and told him, "Stop. What are you doing? Get off of me."

She said he didn't stop immediately and subsequently tried to persuade her to let him perform more sex acts on her. But she said he eventually apologized after she told him to stop several more times.

The woman showed police a text message conversation from the following morning in which she told Grady that what he did was "not okay," and he replied, with errors, "i do apologize for wat happened," adding later, "Seriously i dont remember last night but watever i did im sorry."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.