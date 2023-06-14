Man charged with sexually assaulting underage Crawford County girl

Jun. 14—TITUSVILLE — A Jefferson County man has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with sexually assaulting an underage Crawford County girl.

Gage A. Rowe, 22, of 1461 Snyder Road, Brookville, is charged with statutory sexual assault by a person four to eight years older, indecent assault of someone under age 16, unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses, and corruption of minors.

Police allege Rowe had intercourse with the girl at an Oil Creek Township residence, knowing she was age 15 at the time. Police allege the crimes took place between Aug. 30, 2021, and Aug. 30, 2022.

Last September, the alleged victim was interviewed and disclosed a sexual encounter with Rowe while she was 15 and Rowe was 20, according to court documents. The girl said she had consumed edible gummies and was under the influence during the encounter, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

However, in an interview with state police on May 3, Rowe admitted to troopers that "he regularly had sexual intercourse with the victim, despite knowing her to be age 15 at the time," the arrest affidavit said.

Rowe was arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville. He is free on $30,000 bond awaiting an Aug. 1 preliminary hearing in the case.