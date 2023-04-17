Man charged in shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, prosecutors announce

An 84-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced late Monday afternoon.

Andrew D. Lester faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting Thursday in a Northland neighborhood.

Thompson noted that the assault charge is a class A felony. If found guilty, Lester faces no less than 10 years and up to 30 years or life imprisonment.

The teen was shot after knocking on the wrong door where he had been sent to pick up his younger twin brothers, his family has said. The shooting has stoked national outrage with Vice President Kamala Harris as well as several celebrities weighing in.

The junior at Staley High School was allegedly shot in the head by a homeowner, who shot him again after he had fallen to the ground. Yarl got up and sought help at three different homes before someone assisted him, family members said.

Lester was taken into custody and released.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said Sunday that investigators needed a formal statement from the victim, forensic evidence and other information for the case file to be completed. She also said that authorities would consider whether the homeowner was protected by the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws, which gives people the right to use deadly force to protect themselves. According to the law, the use of force must be proportionate to the level of threat.

Yarl’s shooting prompted a protest Sunday as well as national attention from celebrities including Jennifer Hudson, Halle Berry and Justin Timberlake. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he hopes “the justice system does right by him.”

Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said, “I can think of no justification for shooting a child multiple times for ringing the wrong doorbell—and we as a society ought to think very carefully about whether or not that is the world we want to live in.”

Yarl was released from the hospital Sunday and was recovering at home, his father Paul Yarl said Monday morning.

Kansas City police sent the investigative case file sent to prosecutors Monday.

After the charges were announced, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a text message he was “relieved to see this first step towards justice for Ralph Yarl with today’s felony charges.”

“Now we must remain engaged through trial,” he added.

Differing accounts

According to court documents, a witness told police that a vehicle pulled into Lester’s driveway around 9:30 p.m.

Lester told police during an interview that he had just laid down when he heard the doorbell ring. He picked up a revolver and opened the interior door. He saw a Black male pulling on the exterior door and said he thought someone was trying to break in.

He fired two shots. No words were exchanged, according to Lester, who told police he was protecting himself and expressed concern for the victim.

Police conducted an informal interview with Yarl at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The teen said he rang the doorbell, waited outside and did not pull on the door. A man opened the door holding a firearm.

Yarl said he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground where he was shot a second time, this time in the right arm.

Yarl told police the man said, “Don’t come around here.”

At a news conference Monday, Thompson was asked if race was a factor.

He said yes, but declined to elaborate.