Man charged with shooting 22-year-old Niles man to death at nightclub is indicted

A Cook County grand jury has indicted a Northbrook man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old employee at Niles’ Miraj Bar with three counts of murder with intent to kill or injure and another three counts of murder with a strong possibility of intent to kill or injure, court records show.

The indictment states that Alan Kettina “intentionally or knowingly shot and killed Mark Asber while armed with a firearm and during the commission of the offense he personally discharged a firearm that proximately caused death.”

Kettina, 25, a de-deputized employee with the Cook County Department of Corrections, will plead not guilty to all six counts, per court records.

He was released on bond May 2 after his father posted $40,000, which was 10% of the $400,000 bail amount.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office first charged Kettina April 25, stating he had shot Asber on the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue while Asber’s back was turned.

Kettina’s lawyers said he may have been acting in self-defense in response to Asber possibly trying to threaten him into bringing contraband into the Cook County Jail, where Kettina worked from November 2021 until April.

According to court records, the next hearing in Kettina’s case is set for June 29.