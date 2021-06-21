Man charged in shooting of 79-year-old man in Riverside

Jun. 21—A Riverside man is facing charges in a shooting that critically injured a 79-year-old man in Riverside Thursday night.

Kenneth M. Stumpff was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East records.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Initial reports show that Stumpff shot a 79-year-old man in the face after an ongoing dispute between them, according to a Riverside police press release.

The victim was in critical condition, according to the release. On Monday afternoon, a Miami Valley Hospital representative said they did not have information on the patient's condition.

Riverside police and detectives arrested Stumpff. Bail was posted Monday, according to court records, and Stumpff is no longer listed in jail booking records.

The case remains under investigation ad we will update this story as more information is released.