Man charged in shooting in Albert Lea earlier this month

May 23—The 19-year-old Albert Lea man arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting earlier this month on Louis Street was charged Monday in Freeborn County District Court.

Javen Juan Moreno faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody at 12:58 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 west of Bridge Avenue.

Court documents state officers were dispatched to a residence on Louis Street on May 1 for an incident possibly involving a weapon.

Upon arrival, an officer heard a gunshot and saw an individual running from the location.

The officer then encountered a hysterical female, who was described as Moreno's girlfriend. She stated someone had been shot but that she didn't know who the shooter was.

When other officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from the upper thigh. Officers interviewed five witnesses and the defendant, who all identified Moreno as the shooter, court records state.

Witnesses stated prior to the shooting, Moreno and his girlfriend had been arguing. The victim reportedly tried to intervene and tried to get them to leave the residence.

The victim and Moreno reportedly began to argue because Moreno did not want him involved in the argument. Witnesses then reportedly saw Moreno pull out a gun from his backpack and then heard him slide the gun and then shoot it.

The victim told police he did not know whether Moreno had pulled the gun out or if it had been in his hands already since it was dark out.

Moreno was standing in the middle of the street at the time of the shooting but fled afterward, witnesses told police.

The victim was transported to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and then sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

In court Monday, District Court Judge Christy Hormann ordered Moreno's bail be set at $200,000 without conditions or $100,000 with conditions. Conditions included having no contact with the victim, no assaultive behavior, not leaving the state without prior court approval and having contact with probation officers, among other conditions.

He is next slated to appear in court June 2.