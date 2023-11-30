Man charged with shooting at alleged prostitute after 'golden shower' at York area hotel

A 66-year-old man accused of shooting at an alleged prostitute after paying the woman to urinate on him has been charged with aggravated assault and other charges, according to a criminal complaint.

David Martin Butts, of the 4400 block of Fargreen Road in Harrisburg, had agreed to pay the woman, Brittany Abosede, $100 to urinate on him in the tub in a hotel room at the Days Inn on Route 30 in Manchester Township.

Once the act was completed, according to the criminal complaint, Butts noticed his wallet was missing and suspected that Abosede had taken it. He confronted her in the parking lot, armed with a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, and when the woman drove away, he fired a shot at her car, striking the pillar of the rear passenger-side window.

Abosede called 911, and Northern York County Regional Police questioned her about the incident. At first, according to the criminal complaint, she did not mention the encounter in the motel room. When police pointed out inconsistencies in her story, Det. Mark Baker wrote in the complaint, she admitted to performing the act for Butts. She denied taking his wallet.

As police spoke with Abosede in the parking lot of the Sheetz convenience store across the highway from the motel, Butts left and returned to Harrisburg. Police contacted him later – identifying him through the motel registration – and he agreed to drive to the police station to give a statement.

Butts told police that he didn’t remember firing his gun but said he feared Abosede was reaching under her seat for a weapon. After Abosede left, Butts told police he found his wallet in the parking lot.

Previously Police: Shot fired after golden shower incident at York hotel, 1 charged with prostitution

On the way, according to the complaint, he was involved in a car accident, rolling his car over onto its roof, and was being treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Northern York County Regional Police recovered the Sig Sauer handgun from his wrecked car and seized his iPhone at the same time.

Butts was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies. He was also charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and patronizing a prostitute, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Abosede had previously been charged with prostitution, making false statements to police, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been a York Daily Record staffer since 1982. Reach him at mike@ydr.com.

