Man charged with shooting up Anderson home

Dec. 14—ANDERSON — A Hammond man has been arrested after, allegedly, firing a weapon into an occupied house in Anderson in July.

Maurice Tavarus Holden, 22, was arrested Monday by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Department on felony charges of criminal recklessness, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched July 30 to an Anderson residence on the report of shots being fired into the caller's house. Police were told the suspected shooter had driven south from the scene on 53rd Street.

A witness told police that he was working on some cars with the property owner and heard as many as 15 shots. He said, reportedly, that the suspect left in a blue Corvette.

Another witness said she was outside behind a garage with five children and heard about 10 gunshots. She reported seeing a man holding a gun and a flash coming from the gun barrel.

The shots left multiple bullet holes in the garage, according to the court document.

On July 30, the day of the shooting, deputies responded to a traffic accident on Ind. 13 involving a blue Corvette. Holden was injured in the accident. Deputies didn't find a weapon but did find a gun box.

Police also found eight fired 9 mm rounds in the backyard of a neighboring residence.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the Corvette and on Aug. 10 found a 9mm handgun on the front passenger seat.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.