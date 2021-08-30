Man charged with shooting a Baltimore hack cab driver; suspect ID’d after leaving fanny pack behind, police said

Baltimore police have arrested and charged a man they say shot a hack cab driver last month after trying to rob him. And they did it with a little help from the victim.

Gary Weldon, 34, was charged with first-degree attempted murder following a July 25 incident in the Fairmont neighborhood. Police said that the 34-year-old victim, who was not identified, was shot in the face and the back after struggling with his attacker.

According to police, the unlicensed cab driver, known as a hack, drove Weldon to his Fairmont destination. Weldon then showed a handgun and demanded the car, police said.

The victim resisted and grabbed the fanny pack before being shot in the face and the back. Weldon then fled the scene, according to police.

“Investigators located property inside of the fanny pack that identified the owner,” police said in a statement.

Five days after the shooting, police spotted the stolen car in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Ave, and arrested Weldon, who police said was driving. According to police, the owner of the fanny pack matched the man found driving the victim’s car.

Police said that Southwest District patrol officers were called to the 3700 block of Nortonia Rd. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Neighbors said they heard a knock at their front door and saw the man lying on their front porch, police said.

Officers called for a medic and the man was taken to an area hospital.

Weldon is currently being held on bail at Central booking, police said.