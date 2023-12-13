Man charged after shooting into car as father drove son to school, Lee sheriff says

A father driving his son to school and the child were unharmed after another motorist shot into their car during a road rage dispute.

Cody Guinn, 28, of Lehigh Acres, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that on Tuesday detectives responded to a road rage shooting in the 12000 block of Palm Beach Boulevard. Authorities haven't disclosed the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned Guinn was driving near Joel Boulevard, in Alva, when he attempted to merge into the victim's lane.

Authorities said the victim failed to yield, and Guinn threw an undisclosed object at the victim's windshield.

Both approached the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Buckingham Road, in Olga, when authorities said Guinn stepped out of his truck shouting and throwing another object.

The victim threw the object back and attempted to drive away when Guinn brandished a firearm and fired one round, striking the front passenger side door, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives arrested Guinn at a Palm Beach Boulevard business and found a firearm in his vehicle. He remained in custody Wednesday morning without bond set before publication.

He's next due in court Jan. 16 for his arraignment.

