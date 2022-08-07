Man charged with shooting at Cartersville tire shop that left 1 injured

A man is now facing charges related to a shooting at a tire shop in Cartersville earlier this week.

Police say Jamison Edward Hardin, 57, shot a man several times at Arias Tires on North Tennessee St. on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim was treated on the scene until paramedics arrived and took him to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Hardin was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was booked into the Bartow County Jail, but has since been released on a $15,500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: