Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.

Authorities said people were on the bus at the time of the shooting. They said the bullet’s impact bruised a passenger’s shoulder, but the passenger was not hit by the bullet.

CMPD said Mayfield is a convicted felon. He was charged with shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon and damage to property.

No other details have been released at this point.

