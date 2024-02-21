Man charged in shooting death of his child’s mother in Baldwin, police say

A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed the mother of his child inside her Baldwin apartment.

>> Woman, 20, shot, killed in her Baldwin apartment

Ramiah Griffin, 20, was found fatally shot inside her apartment on Youngridge Drive on Feb. 9. She had been shot 12 times, likely around 3 a.m., homicide detectives said.

Allegheny County police said her 1-year-old child was found unharmed in an adjacent room in the apartment.

>> Woman, 20, murdered in apartment; Neighbors say 1-year-old baby was there

After an investigation where detectives spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance videos, Allegheny County police allege Adelin Itongwa, 22, is responsible for the shooting, Allegheny County police said. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Itongwa is the father of the child who was in the apartment, police said.

Itongwa is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

