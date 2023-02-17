The man charged with the shooting death of Norwood teen facing judge Friday

An accused drug dealer charged with the fatal daytime shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence last month is set to be arraigned on Friday.

Csean Skerritt, 34, will appear in Dorchester District Court on Friday.

‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says

Lawrence, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 119 Babson St. in Mattapan. He was staying at his grandparent’s house when he was killed.

Responding police officers found the teenage boy at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tyler lived in Norwood and attended Coakley Middle School in Norwood.

Hundreds showed up for a celebration of life honoring a 13-year-old boy back on February 6th.

So many people showed up to Lawrence’s memorial that some had to be turned away after it concluded.

The line wrapped around the parking lot and down the sidewalk at Norwood’s Rama Center.

“I never in my wildest dreams knew that Tyler touched so many people,” said grandfather Stanley Lawrence. “I wish everybody could’ve been able to come inside. The amount of people who came. I’ll never forget this in my life.”

Grandfather Stanley Lawrence said the family continues to deal with the raw emotions of the tragedy without knowing who murdered Tyler or why.

“The outpouring of love for my grandson is what is holding us together as a family right now,” he said.

The crowd who lined up to show their sympathy to Tyler’s family included classmates, parents, neighbors and local leaders.

“We should all be outraged because it’s not normal. We can’t normalize this,” said Massachusetts State Senator Liz Miranda.

The boy’s family “has shown extraordinary courage and strength during this time of loss,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who attended Tyler’s memorial.

In a statement, The Rev. Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said that Lawrence had been “gunned down in a brazen targeted attack.”

“Moments after his murder I stood watching his lifeless body on the ground on an otherwise quiet Sunday morning. I cried,” Peterson said.

Story continues

“Tyler Lawrence’s life was snatched away within the boundaries of what many in the black neighborhoods call a triangle of death,” Peterson said. “Mattapan and Dorchester is where the majority of murders take place and we continue to demand that law enforcement devise specific strategies that speak to the unprecedented amount of homicide that pertains to the city’s black community.”

City leaders and the community are “morally obligated to respond to” violent crime in Boston neighborhoods “in ways that treat this violence like an and epidemic and an emergency,” said Peterson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW