Man charged in shooting death of one man, wounding of another in East Garfield Park, police said

A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another in August, according to Chicago police.

Tevell Ford, 30, was arrested Thursday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for being a “participant” in a shooting on Aug. 1, police said.

The shooting took place in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard in East Garfield Park. The man who died was 31 years old, and the other injured male was 36. According to police, Ford lives in the block on which the shooting took place.

Ford was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.