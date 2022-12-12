Man charged in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend asks to withdraw guilty plea

LANSING TWP. − A man charged with shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in early 2021 in their home wants to back out of a plea deal that might have allowed him to leave prison after 12 years.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Monday adjourned a sentencing hearing for Michael Sczepanski, 24, after Sczepanski asked to withdraw his guilty plea to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Katelyn Marie Smith.

Sczepanski admitted firing the round that killed Smith in what he described as an accident. His plea agreement calls for a fixed minimum prison term of 12 years, with the maximum term to be set by the judge.

In a letter to the court, Sczepanski cited three reasons he should be allowed to withdraw his plea, with two of those involving the conduct of his attorney, Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Bill Crino said in court on Monday.

Aquilina agreed to appoint a new attorney for Sczepanski and adjourned his sentencing until February. That will allow time for his new attorney time to file a motion to withdraw the plea, she said.

The shooting happened Feb. 14, 2021 at the Lansing Park Terrace housing complex. No one else was in the residence at the time.

Sczepanski and Smith had two young children, and Smith was 14 weeks pregnant when she died from a gunshot wound to the face, according to police and a family member.

Sczepanski initially told police Smith shot herself in a back bedroom while he was out of the room but changed his story after learning that a pathologist determined the gun barrel was at least 12 to 18 inches away from her skin when it discharged, meaning suicide was very unlikely, a detective testified in a warrant hearing.

Sczepanski then contended he was playing with a gun in the bedroom, pulling the trigger several times, before Smith walked into the room and the gun discharged.

The prosecutor's office and attorney Jonathan "Toby" White, who negotiated the plea agreement on Sczepanski's behalf, said the plea deal was a good resolution given the unusual set of facts. White said the evidence falls somewhere between murder and manslaughter, and a jury could go either way.

Prosecutors said Sczepanski "knowingly created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm," fitting the definition of second-degree murder, even if his state of mind would be difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

White − the second attorney to be fired by Sczepanski − was allowed to withdraw from the case on Monday.

Aquilina on Monday did not rule on Sczepanski's request to withdraw his guilty plea and indicated he will have to present specific evidence to support his motion before she does so.

