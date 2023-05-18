Man charged in shooting death of uncle in Derry arrested in North Hampton

NORTH HAMPTON — A suspect in an alleged May 17 murder in Derry was taken into custody in North Hampton Wednesday night, following a pursuit that involved Seacoast law enforcement agencies.

John Kratz, 27, of Candia, was arraigned Thursday at Rockingham Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charge of the second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting his uncle, 64-year-old John Kratz Jr., of Sandown, in the head, according to officials.

John Kratz

Kratz was arrested at around 8 p.m. Wednesday by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Greeley on Route 111 in North Hampton.

According to the office of state Attorney General John Formella, at about 5:48 p.m. on May 17, Derry police responded to a 911 call that reported a shooting at the Lobster Claw II restaurant, located at 4 South Main St. in Derry. Upon arrival, officers found Kratz Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

More: Police arrest man allegedly on way to shoot girlfriend at Hampton youth facility

An investigation of the circumstances surrounding Kratz Jr.'s death led to the issuance of an arrest warrant on one charge of second-degree murder against Kratz, according to the AG’s office.

According to North Hampton Lt. Jim Russell, local officers were coming back from another incident Wednesday night when they heard chatter on the police radio that Kratz was in the area.

“We assisted in setting up a perimeter in Rye,” Russell said, where police believed Kratz was at the time.

After several minutes, police realized Kratz was on the move, Russell said. He was located by a deputy from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office around Routes 1 and 111. He was taken into custody on Route 111.

Russell said in addition to County Sheriff’s Office, and North Hampton Sergeants Paul Yanakopulos, Kyle Manlow and officer Megan McBride, officers from the Greenland Police Department also worked to locate Kratz.

Story continues

Kratz is alleged to have knowingly caused the death of Kratz, Jr. by shooting him with a gun, according to the criminal complaint. The affidavit detailing what led to the shooting has been sealed by the court.

Kratz is being held without bail.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Candia man charged in shooting death of uncle arrested in North Hampton, NH