Man charged in shooting deaths of Springfield woman, 3 others in Madison County

Jun. 14—A man was charged with murder in the shooting of four people, including a Springfield woman, who all were killed in Madison County.

Four counts of murder were filed in the Madison County Municipal Court on John Paul Steckel, 35, and additional charges will be requested in a future grand jury hearing, according to the West Jefferson Police Department.

A press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. today in the West Jefferson Village Council room, second floor, 28 E. Main St.

Steckel was charged in the incident after the bodies of three men and a woman were found after a shooting at a home on a dead-end street in West Jefferson.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. on May 24 to a home in the 120 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 911 call of a male lying at the back of the residence with a possible gunshot wound, according to police.

Police found one man on the ground just outside the entry door, and the others were found inside the residence in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles west of downtown Columbus, police said.

The four victims were identified as Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield; Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of West Jefferson; Shawn A. Wright, 45, and Leon Billy Daniels, 38, both of London.

The investigation was conducted by the West Jefferson Police Department along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Ohio BCII, and the Madison County Prosecutor.