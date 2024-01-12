Man charged in shooting deaths of teen cousin, roommate

A Phoenix man was facing murder charges after police say he participated in an armed robbery that led to the deaths of his underage cousin and roommate.

Tommy R. Banegas, 41, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 17 shooting deaths of Mario Banegas, 16, and Jovani Angel Burciaga, 24, according to court documents. Mario Banegas and Burciaga were suspected of the armed robbery of a man who shot them dead, court documents reveal.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers were investigating a homicide near South Fourth Street and East Southern Avenue when they found Burciaga with a gunshot wound to his face lying on the street on the passenger side of a black 2006 Jeep Liberty, according to court documents. Officers located Mario Banegas, shot in his torso and lying on the sidewalk on the driver's side of the Jeep and with a tan rifle near his body, documents show.

Burciaga died at the scene and Mario Banegas was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to court documents.

The Jeep Liberty belonged to Banegas, court documents mention.

Court documents reveal that as detectives were on the scene, the man who would later be identified as fatally shooting Burciaga and Mario Banegas, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He said he had been struck outside his home, which was where Burciaga and Mario Banegas were gunned down, according to court documents. The man said two men had robbed him at gunpoint, and he had fired at them, the documents state.

Police found rifles in the Jeep, according to charging documents.

Court documents note that at one point, Tommy Banegas called 911 and said he was trying to purchase marijuana from a man when he and the dealer were robbed at gunpoint by two armed males with ski masks. The assailants took Tommy Banegas’ keys and cell phone before he fled and then heard gunshots, he told police, according to court documents.

Tommy Banegas denied knowing either assailant, court documents mention.

But records from Facebook showed Tommy Banegas was communicating with Mario Banegas about drug dealing. A message just hours before the robbery discussed doing a “hit” on someone with a similar name to the victim, according to court documents. Additionally, court documents reveal Burciaga was roommates with Tommy Banegas.Tommy Banegas was taken into custody Tuesday at a south Phoenix home and was being held on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Tommy Banegas was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, charging documents show.

His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 19, according to court records.

Tommy Banegas has multiple felony convictions in Maricopa County, including for aggravated assault and armed robbery, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tommy Banegas of Phoenix charged in shooting deaths of 2 people