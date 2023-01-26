Man charged after shooting at driver accused of stealing his car, Georgia cops say

A man opened fire as an accused thief sped away in his car — and was later arrested, authorities in Georgia say.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in northeast Atlanta, police wrote in a preliminary report.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man stepped away and left his car running near the intersection of Third Street and Myrtle Street. That’s when an unknown man hopped in the vehicle and drove away.

The owner fired his gun at the man trying to steal his car, according to police. No one was hurt.

The 28-year-old was later arrested and charged with reckless conduct, authorities said. His car was found a short time later.

Under Georgia law, a person can use force to defend themselves, their home and “property other than a habitation.”

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old Illinois man was charged with murder in the death of a man accused of trying to steal his car outside a gas station in early January, McClatchy News reported. The car’s owner chased the accused thief and shot him three times, killing him.

Additional information about the Georgia incident wasn’t immediately available, and police said they’re still investigating.

