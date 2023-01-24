Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house

Jan. 24—EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November.

SHOOTING

DEFENDANT: Jonathan E. "Black" Jones, 33, who lived in the Church Corners Inn, 860 Main St., East Hartford.

CHARGES: First-degree assault, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and weapons charges.

STATUS: Held on more than $1 million bond, due back Feb. 16 in Hartford Superior Court.

But the suspect — Jonathan E. "Black" Jones, 33, who lived in the Church Corners Inn, 860 Main St., when the incident occurred — has denied committing the shooting, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Investigator Anthony Michonski.

The shooting victim twice denied to police that he knew anything about what happened before giving a detailed account of the incident, the investigator reported. If the case goes to trial, a defense lawyer could use the victim's initial statements to attack the credibility of the account he gave later.

The shooting was reported to police at 12:08 a.m. on Nov. 7. It occurred in a third-floor hallway of the rooming house, near Jones' room, Michonski reported.

The victim left the rooming house after the shooting, telling police later that he had gotten a ride to the area of Burnside Avenue and Main Street, where he and his girlfriend made an unsuccessful attempt to clean and patch his wounds at a friend's house.

The victim said he was losing a lot of blood and decided to call 911. Emergency medical personnel took him to Hartford Hospital.

A patrol officer first tried to interview the victim about the shooting at the hospital, but he said he couldn't remember anything about it, including who shot him. When shown a picture of Jones, the victim denied having any interactions with him on the night of the shooting. The victim then removed his medical monitors and left the hospital.

In an interview with police less than five hours after the shooting, Jones said he had been out to dinner with friends that evening. When he returned, he said, people told him there had been a shooting, and he told everyone to clear the hallways, according to the investigator, who quoted Jones as saying that he runs the third-floor hallway.

Jones denied that there had been an altercation or that he had shot the victim, the investigator reported.

Later that day, Michonski made a second attempt to interview the victim, who again said he didn't know what had happened.

Two days later, the victim agreed to be interviewed and gave an account of the incident that was generally similar to the one police had received from the 911 caller shortly after the incident.

The victim told the investigator that Jones thinks he runs the place because he deals drugs from the rooming house. The night of the incident, he said, Jones came out of his apartment and told everyone to clear the hallway. The victim said he walked toward his apartment, and Jones said, "Yeah, you too, keep going."

Feeling disrespected, the victim said, he sat down in the middle of the hallway, and Jones slapped something from his hand.

A series of arguments followed, the victim said, during which Jones threatened him with a handgun concealed in a sock and with a metal bat. The victim said he told Jones to put the gun away and fight like a man.

After Jones threatened the victim with the gun a second time, threatening the victim's girlfriend as well, the victim said he backed up, then turned his back to Jones before hearing a gunshot and feeling something hit his upper left back.

