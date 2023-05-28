Man charged with shooting at employees at business on South Telegraph Road

A Frenchtown Township man is accused of shooting at employees of a Monroe Township business.

Thomas Edward Haddix, 77, is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. He was arraigned Thursday in Monroe County District Court, where bond was set at $25,000 with a GPS tether required upon release. Haddix has posted bond, according to online court records. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 1 before District Judge Christian J. Horkey.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 15000 block of South Telegraph Road in Monroe Township after receiving a report of a man, later identified as Haddix, who shot at employees of a business, a news release from the sheriff's office said. The business was not identified.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered Haddix had fled in an unknown direction. The investigation revealed the suspect and the employees were involved in a dispute at the location. Haddix produced a handgun and fired in the direction of the employees, the release said. No one was injured.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast over police channels, the release said. Shortly after, Central Dispatch received information Haddix was at a business on North Dixie Highway near Heck Park in Frenchtown Township. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives, along with the members of the Michigan State Police and Monroe Public Safety Department, responded to the area and took the suspect into custody. He was lodged in the Monroe County Jail on a variety of assault-related criminal charges.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Man charged with shooting at employees at Monroe Township business