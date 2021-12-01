Man charged with shooting his ex's new boyfriend

Crime scene tape drapes across a Lafayette Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Devanta Clayton forced open his ex-girlfriend's bedroom door the morning of Nov. 4, drew a pistol and began firing at his ex's new boyfriend, ignoring the fact that Clayton's 2-year-old son was lying on the bed, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors charged Clayton, 20, 3007 Fall Court, West Lafayette, last week eight charges, including attempted murder, burglary, battery with a deadly weapon, battery with bodily injury, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and neglect of a dependent.

Devanta Raymond Clayton

Lafayette officers found 19-year-old John Collins wounded in the foot and knee when they arrived at 1500 Fairfax Drive, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police that Clayton forced his way into the home and into his ex-girlfriend's bedroom, where he found Collins and began shooting, according to the affidavit.

Clayton ran from the house after firing several shots, according to the affidavit.

Police caught up with Clayton on Nov. 22 and arrested him on several warrants for failure to appear, including on charges from Aug. 14 shots-fired incident at a southside apartment complex, according to prosecutors.

Clayton remained incarcerated Wednesday at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail records.

