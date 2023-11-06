Man charged with shooting at family on U.S. 51 in Marathon County pleads not guilty

WAUSAU − A 41-year-old Rusk County man pleaded not guilty Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court to charges related to an October shooting on U.S. 51 North.

Bennie Green, of Tony, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on 11 felony counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of firearm possession as a convicted felon. A preliminary hearing is when prosecutors must prove there is enough evidence to show a crime probably happened and the defendant probably committed the crimes. Marathon County Court Commissioner Douglas Bauman ordered the case to continue.

Green, who does not qualify for a public defender and did not yet have a lawyer on Monday, pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Green also submitted a demand for a speedy trial. His next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 6, a caller reported a shooting on U.S. 51 North in the Marathon County village of Maine. The victims reported a person had fired shots at them from a vehicle on U.S. 51 North. While officers were on their way to the scene, one of the victims told dispatchers they were rushing to the hospital because one of them had been hit, according to the complaint.

The victims were a family of five, with three adults and two children, ages 7 and 13, according to the complaint.

A witness who was behind the shooter and victims said the shooter's vehicle was next to the victims' vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The witness reported seeing muzzle flash and hearing multiple gunshots come from the shooter's vehicle, according to the complaint.

Investigators learned the family was in their car on U.S. 51 North when Green's Jeep approached from behind at a high rate of speed. Green's vehicle passed the family's car, but then slowed down in front of it. The driver of the family's car changed lanes, but Green rapidly accelerated and tailgated the victims' car so close the victims couldn't see the Jeep's headlights, according to the complaint.

Green then maneuvered his Jeep alongside the victims' car and shot at least four times, hitting one person in the car, according to the complaint. After he fired the shots, Green sped off continuing north on U.S. 51, according to the complaint.

One family member was shot in the leg and required surgery to remove the bullet, according to the complaint. Another family member was hit by fragments from one of the gunshots. Officers found four bullet holes in the side of the family's vehicle.

Police found Green in Merrill, and he immediately fled on Lincoln County W. Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Green's vehicle for 13 miles, according to the complaint.

The pursuit ended when a Lincoln County deputy disabled the suspect’s vehicle with their patrol vehicle in the city of Wausau, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. The Lincoln County deputy suffered minor injuries from the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

When police arrested Green, they determined he was intoxicated, according to the complaint. Officers also found a bag with a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine when they searched the ditch near where a witness reported seeing Green throw his gun out the window.

