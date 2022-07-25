Man charged after shooting handgun in popular Prattville park

PRATTVILLE — A 21-year-old man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly firing a handgun in Pratt Park.

The man is charged with discharging a firearm inside the city limits, Police Chief Mark Thompson said. The incident took place about 4 p.m. Sunday near the banks of Autauga Creek. No one was injured.

The alleged victim in the case has been "uncooperative" with police and declined to press charges, Thompson said. The two men were having a verbal altercation over a woman, he said.

Pratt Park is a popular downtown park and usually crowded on weekends.

The Montgomery Advertiser has changed its policy in covering crime and typically does not cover misdemeanors. The man's name will not be published. However, the incident is being reported because of its public nature.

