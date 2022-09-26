Man charged in shooting at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

Sep. 26—A man is accused of shooting a man in the leg last week in Harrison Twp.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive after a 911 caller reported he was shot and was in a vehicle following the shooter's vehicle, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Dispatch reportedly advised the man to pull over to talk deputies. The man told deputies he was shot in the leg by Lewis Royalston, who is dating his child's mother, according to court records.

In addition to the gunshot wound to the man's leg, deputies also noted his vehicle was shot three times, according to an affidavit.

Detectives and Huber Heights police officers found Royalston hours later and arrested him following a traffic stop.

Royalston was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to court records.