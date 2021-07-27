Man charged in shooting that injured 2 in Dayton now in jail

Jul. 27—A 25-year-old man wanted in a double shooting last month after a birthday party in Dayton is now in jail.

Keith Dequan Scott's bond was set at $250,000 during his arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for four counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police and medics were called shortly after 1 a.m. June 27 to the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

A group of unknown women pulled up to the back parking lot and began arguing with a woman who was cleaning up following a party, according to court documents.

Scott, who also was cleaning up, exited the venue with another man.

"The two men appeared to be attempting to stop any altercation from occurring," the affidavit read. "[A Dayton police detective] is told that out of nowhere, Keith Scott begins to argue with [a woman]."

The woman was standing behind the second man. Scott moved toward the woman in an "aggressive nature" according to court documents. The second man reportedly put his hand out and shoved Scott away from the woman.

Scott is then accused of pulling a gun from his pants and firing one round. The round hit the man in the chest and went through him, hitting the woman behind him in the upper chest, according to court records.

The man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where their conditions were not available.

A warrant for Scott's arrest was issued June 29. He was taken into custody nearly a month later, on Sunday, and booked into the Montgomery County Jail following his arrest by Dayton police, jail records show.