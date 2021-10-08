Man charged in shooting that injured father, killed family dog

Oct. 8—KELLYSVILLE — A Mercer County man is facing charges of malicious wounding and destruction of property after a shooting incident which injured his father and killed a family dog.

Jared Marshall Weatherly, 35, of Kellysville was arrested near his residence soon after he armed himself with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to a criminal complaint filed by Capt. Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

After Weatherly's father, Denny "Rusty" Weatherly, who also lived in the home, shut the main door, Jared Weatherly shot through the door, striking his father's right leg above the knee, Parks said in the report. Jared Weatherly then went back into the home with the shotgun and headed toward the bedroom.

"He came into contact with the family's dog, Lucy, and shot her (at) point back in the back, killing her instantly," Parks said in the report. "He then retrieved his wallet and took his dad's white Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies stopped the accused near the intersection of Hales Gap and Santa Rita Road. Jared Weatherly, upon seeing the police cars that were responding to the call for the shooting, jumped out of the truck and was commanded to lie on the ground."

Jared Weatherly was handcuffed and placed in a deputy's cruiser.

"While securing the scene for investigation and waiting for the ambulance to leave, the accused broke the window with his head, breaking the passenger rear window," Parks said. "The value of the SUV window was approximately $500. The victim was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and was later transferred to a Roanoke hospital for his gunshot wound."

Weatherly is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Malicious assault is a felony carrying a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. Destruction of property has a penalty of up to a year in jail.

