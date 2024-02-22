Man charged in shooting that killed 1 person in Kings Mountain

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one person and hurt several others in Kings Mountain last month.

On Jan. 27, the Kings Mountain Police Department was called to a home on Waco Road just before 5 a.m., where they found two people with critical gunshot wounds.

Later, two more people who had been shot showed up at the hospital. Police believe those later victims were also shot on Waco Road.

Police said one of the victims, 30-year-old Tyshem Daquan Sharpe, died at the hospital.

On Feb. 5, Andre Lashawn Littlejohn, previously believed to be a victim in this case, was formally charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A few days later, Littlejohn was released from the hospital and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

