Man charged with shooting that killed 10-year-old said he 'blacked out,' near Bartlett

A man charged with killing two people, including a 10-year-old, and shooting a third person told police he "blacked out" after opening fire, according to a police affidavit.

Police said they arrived at the scene in the 7000 block of Dokkum Drive, just outside of Bartlett, and were flagged down by 21-year-old Allante McAbee. According to the affidavit, McAbee told police he was the shooter.

"Officers arrived on the scene and were flagged down by Allante McAbee, who stated 'I did it,'" the affidavit read.

Inside the house, Memphis police say they saw three people. Alice Williams was in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene, Keniyah Williams was found in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, and Mandia Shanbanka, a 10-year-old girl, was also found.

Keniyah Williams and the child were taken to Regional One Hospital and Methodist Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, both in critical condition. The 10-year-old later died at the hospital. Keniyah Williams, 19, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

When investigators began speaking with McAbee, he told officers he got into an argument with Williams who pulled a knife on him. This was when McAbee pulled a gun and shot Williams "several times."

"Allante McAbee stated he did not intend to shoot Alice Williams and [the 10-year-old] that he blacked out," the affidavit said.

Police said another woman, Keniyah Williams' sister, questioned by investigators confirmed Williams pulled a knife on McAbee before he began shooting. Alice Williams' daughter also told police Alice Williams stepped between Keniyah Williams and McAbee while they were arguing.

McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held with a $2 million bond.

The Mandia's death marks the 25th juvenile shooting death in Memphis this year according to the Memphis Police Department and is among at least 117 young shooting victims according to data obtained by The Commercial Appeal from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter for The Commercial Appeal.

