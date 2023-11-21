Man charged with shooting and killing his 16-year-old son in Austin apartment

An Austin man has been charged with fatally shooting his teenage son inside his home on the West Side last weekend.

Leon Taylor, 33, was charged late Monday with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his son, 16-year-old Leontaye Taylor, officials said. Leon Taylor was ordered held without bond during his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police and prosecutors allege the father and son were in a “physical altercation” in Leon Taylor’s apartment in the 100 block of North Parkside shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Taylor’s CPD arrest photo appears to show several locks of his hair were ripped out.

At least three other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to CPD records, and one of the witnesses told responding officers that Taylor left the apartment with a gun before police arrived. CPD officers were able to contact Taylor via phone and arranged for him to turn himself in at the department’s Austin District station, according to his arrest report.

Leon Taylor was one of three teen boys shot and killed in Chicago last weekend. Earlier this month, the Tribune reported that while killings have decreased citywide this year, the number of youth homicide victims has risen each year since 2019.

The CPD reported 562 killings between Jan. 1 - Nov. 19, according to department records. Of those, less than 10% were deemed “domestic-related.”

Through mid-November, gun violence in the Austin District — bounded by Division Street, Roosevelt Road, Cicero Avenue and Austin Boulevard — has remained flat. As of Nov. 19, the district had recorded 32 killings, two more than in 2022, and 116 total shootings.